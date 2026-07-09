Security researchers at the cloud security firm Sysdig dropped a bombshell report documenting ‘JadePuffer’ – an operation they classified as the world’s first known case of agentic ransomware.

In this first-of-a-kind hack operation, an AI agent, not a human bad actor, handled the technical execution of a real-world cyberattack from start to finish. The agent reportedly infiltrated a system, bypassed security controls, moved laterally through the network, encrypted a database, and even drafted its own ransom note. Except that it wasn’t an all-AI orchestra.

A Sysdig research report revealed that while the AI agent proved remarkably capable at playing the role of the digital executioner, it was far from a completely independent cyber-predator.

It turns out that the AI still needed a human handler to point the way.

How the JadePuffer cyberattack worked

According to Sysdig, the AI agent breached an internet-exposed server by exploiting a known vulnerability in Langflow, a popular open-source tool used for building Large Language Model (LLM) applications.

Once inside, the agent didn’t just execute a static script – it dynamically reasoned its way through the target’s network like a human operator. When a login failed, the agent diagnosed the issue, adapted its strategy, and successfully bypassed the obstacle in just 31 seconds, all while narrating its own logical reasoning in real time.

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From there, the agent moved laterally to a production MySQL database and an exposed Nacos configuration platform, leveraging authentication bypass techniques to seize administrative access. In a matter of minutes, the AI encrypted more than 1,300 configuration records, effectively locking the unnamed victim out of their own systems.

To top it off, the agent autonomously drafted a ransom note and left a functional Bitcoin address for payment.

“The technical details of the attack are wild,” noted Michael Clark, Sysdig’s senior director of threat research. However, Clark later clarified that the attack had a human actor in the play to make it happen.

JadePuffer’s human factor

While the AI handled the keyboard and technicalities, a human was still the mastermind behind the curtains. Clark clarified that the AI agent did not autonomously hunt for its prey or harvest its own ammunition. “A human still set up and pointed the operation and provisioned the infrastructure behind it,” he said.

This infrastructure included setting up the command-and-control (C2) servers and the staging servers used to store the exfiltrated data.

Furthermore, the initial access wasn’t the result of the AI’s own reconnaissance. The credentials used to breach the database were obtained via a prior, unrelated human compromise and fed directly to the agent.

Experts point out that Sysdig hasn’t disclosed the exact AI model powering JadePuffer, but researchers at Microsoft have a theory that the threat actors likely utilised a stripped-down, open-weight AI model rather than an elite “frontier” commercial system.

Will AI cyberattacks eradicate humans eventually?

Historically, ransomware operations have been limited by human bandwidth. A human hacker can only manage a few intrusions at a time, spending hours diagnosing system errors, typing out terminal commands, and negotiating ransoms.

However, LLM agents are good at automating repetitive activities much faster, which is exactly what threat actors need to do. By offloading the technical diagnosis to an LLM agent that can fix errors in 31 seconds and autonomously manage a breach, a single human threat actor could theoretically orchestrate hundreds, if not thousands, of simultaneous ransomware campaigns.

The bottlenecks, such as selecting victims and setting up physical server infrastructure, still remain problems to be tackled by humans. While the speed of the attack execution has accelerated to machine-time, it seems that humans are still the key factor in planning and executing these cyberattacks. Threat actors are using these LLM agents as a tool to make their attacks a lot easier, and open-weight models without their heavier safeguards make it easier.

This is the same reason why Anthropic decided to withhold access to its Mythos model earlier this year and provide its access exclusively to critical infrastructure firms for fixing their digital architecture. The recent temporary ban on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 was also implemented by the US government to force Anthropic to build safeguards against such threats.