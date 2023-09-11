scorecardresearch
Alert! Govt issues high severity vulnerability in Android OS that can risk your private data

The vulnerabilities affect the Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13.

Written by Priya Pathak
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Android users. The warning is due to multiple vulnerabilities found in various versions of the operating system, including the Android 13. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by hackers to gain control of devices and steal sensitive information.

The agency has spotted multiple vulnerabilities in Android which are there due to “flaws in framework, system, google play system, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.”

Hackers or attackers could take advantage of this vulnerability to gain access your sensitive information stored on your phone, run remote code or cause denial of service conditions on the target system. Cert-In has classified these vulnerabilities as “high severity.”  The severity is allocated based on potential harm that could occur if a bug was successfully exploited.

The vulnerabilities affect the Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13. CERT-In has advised Android users to update their devices to the latest version of the operating system as soon as possible. Users should also be careful about what apps they download and install, and only download apps from trusted sources.

It is advisable to download the latest security patch released by OEMs. “The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote (proximal/adjacent) code execution with no additional execution privileges needed. User interaction is not needed for exploitation. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed,” notes the Android security bulletin page 2023.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 17:51 IST

