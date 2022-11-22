Airtel’s cheapest plan now comes at Rs 155, here’s what it offers

Amidst all the 5G preparations going on at Airtel, the company is silently making changes to its existing 4G plans. The company last year hiked the price of its minimum recharge offer from Rs 79 to Rs 99 for select circles. In the latest update, the company has once raised the price of its minimum recharge of the monthly plan by 57 per cent in states like Haryana and Odisha. The plan which was originally priced at Rs 99, will now be offered at Rs 155- the company’s lowest-priced prepaid recharge plan.

While the current rollout is happening in only select circles, the company is expected to roll out the plan pan-India as well.



As per Airtel’s website the plan previously offered 200 MB of data with calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paisa per second for 28 days. After the changes, the plan now offers unlimited voice, 1GB data allowance and 300 SMS



Research analysts Sanjesh Jain and Akash Kumar in a report by ICICI Securities say- “The earlier Rs 99 recharge had Rs 99 talk-time value and very limited data of 200 MB valid for 28 days. In contrast, the now-adopted Rs 155 minimum recharge gives unlimited voice, 1GB data allowance and 300 SMS. This is a massive 57 per cent surge in minimum recharge value, and has been done in the customer segment where affordability matters the most.”



A quick recap of what the revamped plan offers. Airtel at Rs 155 now offers unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 300 SMS for 24 days. Additionally, the pack will also offer free Wynk Music and Hellotunes. While the benefits have been improved, Airtel has cut down on the validity of the plan. The new plan comes with only 24 days validity as opposed to the 28 days validity period of the older plan.

