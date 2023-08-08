Airtel Xstream AirFiber launched: What is it, how much it costs, how to setup, other details

Airtel launched Xstream AirFiber, a fixed wireless access (FWA) service that offers high-speed internet access to homes and businesses using 5G technology, in Delhi and Mumbai. It is a home internet device that operates wirelessly on Airtel’s 5G Plus network to power up all your devices with superfast Wi-Fi.

FWA is a kind of wireless communication that offers high-speed internet access using wireless technology instead of traditional wired connections.

In FWA, a wireless transmitter or receiver is installed at the customer’s premises and is connected to an antenna that communicates with a nearby cell tower or base station. The wireless signal is transmitted over the airwaves, and the receiver translates it into data that can be used by the customer’s devices, such as computers, phones, or other internet-connected devices. The Airtel Xtream AirFiber device is available at select Airtel retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. All you need is a KYC documents to get the Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection.

Airtel claims that AirFiber offers 50% higher speed than WiFi-5 routers. It offers speeds of up to 100Mbps and uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology for better speed, coverage, and reliability. The device can be self-installed easily rather than calling technicians for installation.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber can support up to 64 simultaneous connections, so you can connect all your devices without any problems. It is a plug-and-play device, so you can install it yourself in minutes.

The monthly plan for Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Rs 799 per month. There is also a six-month plan available for Rs 4,435 including a 7.5% discount. The security deposit for Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Rs 2,500.

The launch of Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a significant development for the Indian internet market. It is the first 5G FWA service to be launched in India. It is currently available only in Mumbai and Delhi but is expected to be rolled out to other cities in the coming months. You can go to the store locator to check the availability near your area.

How to install Airtel Xtream AirFiber: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a plug and play device. It can be easily self-installed with the help of the Xstream AirFiber app. You just have to purchase the device from Airtel Store. You don’t require an Airtel mobile connection. Xstream Air Fiber comes with a special SIM which can be bought from select stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Download the Xstream AirFiber app. Find the perfect spot for your device via the app and set it up. Scan QR/ Select the Wi-Fi name on your device to access the superfast internet.

