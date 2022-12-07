Airtel World Pass international roaming plans launched in India: Price, benefits, and more

Airtel has launched new international roaming plans for both prepaid and postpaid users as part of a service caller ‘World Pass’. According to Airtel, these plans will function in 184 countries, meaning one can make use of this plan if they are travelling to any one of the countries.

As per the telecom company, the all-new Airtel World Pass is basically one pack for all travel needs. This plan comes with several international roaming plans- both prepaid and postpaid which will work in 184 countries.

Additionally, the plan also comes with several benefits with 24 X7 customer support being one. It also comes with its own dedicated number. This number is available for both normal calling and WhatsApp.

The plan also comes with future plans with up to 1 year of validity, this is for those who are planning to stay in a foreign country for a longer duration. The major benefits of this plan is that it will provide users with unlimited data, and the option to manage the World Pass plan with the help of the Thanks app.

If someone will have multiple stops during their international flights then they won’t have the need to activate multiple plans.

Listed below are all the plans which have been released by the company:

Airtel World Pass: Postpaid Plans



Rs 649: This plan comes with unlimited data (500 MB high speed). With the help of this plan, users will be able to call for a duration of 100 minutes. The validity is 1 day.

Rs 2999: It comes with unlimited data (5GB high speed) and users with this can talk on call for 100 minutes per day. This plan is valid for 10 days.

Rs 3999: With unlimited data (12 GB High Speed), this plan is valid for 100 minutes per day and can be used for 30 days.

Rs 5999: Users with this plan will have the ability to use it for a period of 90 days. Available talk time is 900 minutes. This plan also offers unlimited data (2 GB High Speed).

Rs 14999: Valid for a period of 365 days, this plan comes with unlimited data (15 GB High Speed) where users will get a talk time of 300 min.

Airtel World Pass: Prepaid Plans



Rs 649: This plan comes with 500 MB data, 100 minutes of calling and is valid for 1 day.

Rs 899: Coming with 1 GB data where users can talk for a period of 100 minutes. Validity is 10 days.



Rs 2998: This prepaid plan comes with 5GB data, 200 minutes of talk time and a validity of 30 days.



Rs 2997: Users will be able to talk for 100 minutes with 2GB of data for one year.

