Airtel versus Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea: Mobile plans with free Netflix, Hotstar, other OTT compared

The definition of perfect recharge plan has changed over the time. Today it means more than calling benefits, SMS benefits and data benefits. With the growing demand of OTT benefits, a good recharge plan today also ensures that subscribers get free access to OTT benefits.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea offer recharge plans with OTT benefits like Hotstar, Netflix, and more. These plans are available for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Here is a list of mobile plans that offer such free OTT benefits.

Airtel: Airtel offers various plans with OTT benefits. The company offers two prepaid and two postpaid plans that come with free OTT subscription. Airtel Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan offers 56GB total data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and Disney Hotstar access for 3 months. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel’s another prepaid plan with OTT benefits comes at Rs 3599. It offers total 912.5GB data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 1 year of free access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel, for postpaid users, has Rs 999 recharge that offers 100GB total data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Under the OTT benefits, it offers six months of free access to Amazon Prime video and 1 year access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Another Airtel postpaid plan comes at Rs 1199 and offers 150GB data along with free calling, SMS benefits along with six months of free access to Amazon Prime video and 1 year access to Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel’s Rs 1499 postpaid plan offers 200GB data along with same calling and OTT benefits.

Reliance Jio: Jio at Rs 399 offers 75GB total data along with 5GB total data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day along with OTT benefits involving 1year Amazon Prime membership and Netflix’s mobile only plan worth Rs 149 a month which is valid for 1 year.

The Jio Rs 599 postpaid plan offers 100GB data along with calling and SMS benefits. Under the OTT benefits, you get 1 year Amazon Prime membership, and Netflix mobile only plan.

The Rs 1499 Jio plan offers 300GB data along with the usual benefits and 1 year of Amazon Prime membership, and Netflix mobile only plan.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone starts offering OTT benefits with its Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan. It offers Disney Hotstar+ subscription which is valid for 1 year. The Rs 601 and Rs 1066 prepaid plans that come with 84 days validity also offer same OTT benefits. Vodafone Idea’s Rs 901 prepaid comes with 70 days validity and offers Disney Hotstar+ subscription with 1 year validity. Vodafone Idea’s Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 901 recharge plans also offer Disney Hotstar+ access valid for 1 year.

ALSO READ: Airtel brings facial recognition authentication to payments bank; here’s what it means