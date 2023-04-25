Airtel to give unlimited 5G data, free Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime with new prepaid plans: Details

Airtel, one of the leading telecom providers in India, is taking steps to accelerate the adoption of its 5G services by introducing attractive new recharge plans. The company is offering a range of benefits to customers, such as unlimited 5G data and free access to popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. With these new recharge plans, Airtel is targeting a rapid expansion of its 5G network throughout the country, in hopes of attracting more users and building a larger customer base.

Airtel has announced select prepaid recharge plans that offer free 5G data along with popular OTT benefits. In case you are looking for a recharge plan that offers both data and OTT benefits, these are your options from Airtel. Take a look.

Airtel Rs 499 recharge plan

This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited 5G data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Users will also get a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, benefits from the Xtream app, Airtel’s Wynk music subscription, and other benefits. In case the user does not have access to 5G, they will receive unlimited 4G data with a daily cap of 3GB.

Airtel Rs 839 recharge plan

This recharge plan is valid for 84 days. It offers unlimited 5G internet data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, users will receive a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, benefits from the Xstream app, a RewardsMini subscription, a Wynk subscription, and more. In case the user has not yet received access to 5G, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 2GB. RewardsMini is the assured monthly benefits from the company for users who transact digitally using Airtel wallet or Airtel Payments bank.

Airtel Rs 3359 recharge plan

The Airtel Rs 3359 plan offers unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 daily SMS with a year-long validity. Additionally, it includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, benefits from Apollo 24|7, a Wynk subscription, and more. In the absence of 5G coverage, users can enjoy unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 2.5GB.

Airtel Rs 699 recharge plan

Valid for 56 days, this recharge plans provides unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 daily SMS. Customers can also avail themselves of benefits from Amazon Prime, the Xstream app, a Wynk subscription, and more during this period. If 5G connectivity is not available, the plan offers unlimited 4G data with a daily limit of 3GB.

Airtel Rs 999 recharge plan

This plan offers unlimited 5G data, calling, and 100 daily SMS with 84 days validity. Moreover, customers can benefit from Amazon Prime membership for 84 days, the Xstream app, a Wynk subscription, RewardsMini subscription, and more. Those who are not in an Airtel 5G covered area can use unlimited 4G data with a daily data limit of 2.5GB.