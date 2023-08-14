Airtel teases ‘unlimited 5G’ at Rs 99 but there’s a catch; know validity and more

India’s telco giant Airtel is now coming with an all-new unlimited 5G data plan at Rs 99. However, the catch is that Fair Usage Policy – FUP – applies to the plan which restricts the usage to 30GB per day. Post30 GB, the speed falls to 64Kbps.

Therefore, would it be fair to say that Airtel is offering 30GB 5G at Rs 99 and post 30GB, the speed is 64Kbps?

This may also be an attempt by the Gopal Vittal-led telco giant to boost the Average Revenue Per User. As per the reports, Airtel’s ARPU stands highest in the industry at Rs 200.

Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited 5G Plan: Validity, Other details

It comes with one-day validity and is not a standalone pack, therefore, it requires an active base plan i.e. a basic plan which Airtel starts at Rs 155 where customers get 1 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and over 300 SMS for 24 days. There are different prepaid active base plans available to Airtel users and it varies from customer to customer.

Other prepaid plans available in the same range are – Airtel’s Rs 98 plan which offers 5GB data along with a Wynk Music subscription with validity till the existing plan lasts, and Airtel’s Rs 58 plan which offers 3GB data and is valid till the existing plan lasts.

In related news, Airtel has also recently launched the nation’s first-of-its-kind Xstream Fiber for Delhi and Mumbai users. The company claims that it is India’s first 5G wireless Wi-Fi solution.

