Airtel Rs 799 Black postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, 105GB data and more: Details

Airtel has launched a new recharge plan for its postpaid users called Airtel Black priced at Rs 799. Subscribers of this plan will receive two connections, consisting of one regular SIM and a complimentary add-on SIM. In addition, users will have access to 105GB of data and unlimited local and STD calls.

Airtel Rs 799 Black subscribers will also receive a DTH connection with TV channels worth Rs 260. The recharge plan also provides free access to several popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Additionally, Airtel Black Rs 799 subscribers also get privileges like One Bill and One Call Center, data rollover benefits, a dedicated relationship team, priority resolution, call pick-up in 60 seconds, free service visits and buy now and pay later option on Airtel shop.

Airtel has several plans under its Airtel Black portfolio. There is a Rs 1099 plan, Rs 1599 plan, Rs 2299 plan, Rs 998, Rs 1799, Rs 799, and Rs 699 plan.

“Airtel Black lets you combine not only YOUR services, but also those of your family and friends under a single bill. Bring them together and gift convenience to everyone,” the company describes the Black plan.

Airtel recently also announced the launch of unlimited 5G data for its customers. Under the new plan, the company allows users to avail its 5G Plus services without worrying about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans. All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above are eligible to avail the offer. All they will need is a 5G compatible device and being in a 5G network area.

Earlier this month, Airtel also announced one of its largest 5G rollout across 125 cities of India. With this the Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in over 265 cities including all the major metros of India.