Airtel Rs 489, Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans launched with 60GB data, unlimited voice calling, and more: Check full details

Bharti Airtel has launched the Rs 489 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans in India. Both plans offer similar benefits including unlimited voice calling and free access to apps like Wynk Music. The validity of both plans, also, is the same, i.e., 30 days. The only difference between the Rs 489 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans is the data quota. The Rs 509 naturally comes with more data right out of the gate.

Airtel Rs 489 prepaid recharge plan: Airtel’s new Rs 489 prepaid recharge plan gives you 50GB of data. The validity of this plan is 30 days. Subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling (both local and STD) under the Rs 489 prepaid recharge plan in addition to 100 SMS a day.

The Rs 489 prepaid recharge plan will also give users Airtel Thanks benefits including Wynk Music, Hello Tunes free of charge along with Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Apollo 24/7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan: Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is essentially same as the Rs 489 plan but it comes with 10GB more data. The plan comes bundled with 60GB of data and has the same validity as the Rs 489 prepaid recharge plan, i.e., 30 days. Like it is with the Rs 489 plan, subscribers of the Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan will also get unlimited voice calling in addition to 100 SMS a day.

The Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan will give users free access to the same suit of Airtel Thanks benefits as the Rs 489 plan, aka Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Apollo 24/7 Circle, respectively.

Airtel has also rolled out a Rs 301 data plan so users can gain additional 50GB of data over an existing plan.