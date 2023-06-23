Airtel Rs 289 prepaid recharge plan launched with unlimited 5G data, calling benefits and validity “surprise”

Airtel, the leading telecom service provider, has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan, packed with benefits and a surprising validity period. According to a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel subscribers can now enjoy 4GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling for an extended validity of 35 days.

ALSO READ l Airtel crosses 10 million unique customer mark on 5G network

What sets the Airtel Rs 289 plan apart is its unique validity period, as no other telcos offer such a long duration. This means that Airtel prepaid users can enjoy uninterrupted benefits for 35 days without the hassle of frequent recharges. However, it’s important to note that the data is limited, so if you exhaust the 4GB limit, you’ll need to recharge your number with a data top-up to continue using the internet on your phone. Additionally, the plan includes a cap of 300 SMS. Alongside these features, subscribers can also enjoy access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and a Wynk Music subscription.

To subscribe to this plan, customers can recharge their Airtel prepaid accounts through various channels, including the Airtel website, MyAirtel app, and authorized retail outlets.

It’s worth mentioning that Airtel initially launched the Rs 289 plan in 2020, but with different benefits. At that time, the plan was introduced in partnership with the streaming platform Zee5, offering 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes, and unlimited calling benefits for 28 days. The plan also included access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music subscriptions for the same validity period.