Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) annual prepaid recharge plans compared: Which telco offers best value

As the competition between telecom operators heats up in India, the battle between the telcos to offer best recharge plan is only getting fiercer with each day. With the increasing demand for long-terms plans, the telecom operators have started offering recharge plans with 365 days validity, unlimited calling benefits and more. Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea are the top contenders in the telecom space each vying to offer the best of offers.

Annual recharge plans come with 365 days validity and are ideal for those looking for long-term commitment without worrying about frequent recharges. Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea offer a range of recharge plans with 365 days of validity.

To help you choose the best recharge plan, we have compared recharge plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea. These are all annual recharge plans with unlimited calling and data benefits. Take a look.

Airtel annual recharge plans

Airtel’s most popular recharge plan with 365days validity is priced at Rs 3359. It offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 2.5GB data per day for 365 days of validity. It also includes Disney Hotstar OTT subscription benefit.

The next annual plan from Airtel costs Rs 2999 and offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls along with 2GB data per day for 365 days. Both are Airtel unlimited means meaning you get 5G data with these recharges.

Reliance Jio annual recharge plans

Jio’s most popular annual recharge plan is priced at Rs 2999 and it offers total 912.5GB data along with unlimited voice calling, 100SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps. The plan also includes 23 days extra validity over the 365 days and 75GB extra high-speed data.

There’s another Rs 2879 recharge plan that offers 730GB total data along with unlimited voice calling, 100SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps.

Vodafone Idea annual recharge plans

Vodafone Idea has an annual recharge plan priced at Rs 2899. It offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB data per day and 100SMS per day. It also includes binge at night benefit which means you get use mobile data without quota deduction between 12am to 6am. There’s also weekend data rollover included in the pack.

There’s also a pricier Rs 3099 recharge plan that offer 2GB data per day along with the same benefits of the above mentioned plan.