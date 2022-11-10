Airtel launches Rs 199 recharge to offer 3GB data, unlimited calling and more

Airtel has launched a new recharge plan at Rs 199 for its prepaid subscribers. The new recharge plan is for those who love to have long conversations and have limited data usage or rely most on WiFi for the Internet.

Airtel users recharging their phone number with Rs 199 will get unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMS. Telecom Talk report that first spotted the plan says that the new recharge plan has been added silently to Airtel’s recharge portfolio and it previously offered 1GB daily data benefit along with free calling benefits. However, the validity period was only 24 days.

The revamped Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan can be purchased either from the Airtel website or mobile. The benefits include unlimited calling, 3GB total data, and 300 SMS in the total post which the company will charge Re 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD per SMS. Data on other hand will be charged at 50p per MB once the given quota is exhausted. Other benefits included in the plan are free Hello Tunes and access to Wynk Music.

Unlike most of the other Airtel plans that offer data or SMS rollover features, subscribers recharging with this plan will not be able to carry forward unused SMS and data into the next month.

Airtel also has a Rs 179 recharge plan that offers unlimited calling along with 2GB data in total, 300 SMS and additional benefits like a free Wynk Music subscription and free Hello Tunes for 28 days of validity.

For those who have greater data requirements, they can purchase Airtel’s data voucher which starts at Rs 19. At Rs 301, Airtel offers 50GB of data as part of the existing validity.

