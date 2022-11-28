Airtel launches 5G in Patna; says services to be rolled out across city in phased manner

Airtel has deployed its 5G services in the capital city of Bihar-Patna. The service for now is available in select areas like Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few other locations. Airtel 5G Plus is also live across the city’s airport terminal. With Patna Airport being the latest, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in five major airports of the country- Bengaluru, Pune, Varanasi, and Nagpur

Airtel says that it will expand its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. The services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Patna. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” PTI quotes Anupam Arora, CEO – of Bharti Airtel, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Airtel launched its 5G services in India at sixth India Mobile Congress. The company aims to build a pan India 5G network by March 2024. Airtel is reported to have spent over Rs 43,084 to acquire spectrum at the 5G auctions held earlier this year. The company claims to offer 30 times the 4G’s speed with its new 5G.