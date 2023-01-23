Airtel is giving free Disney+Hotstar subscription with these three prepaid plans: Details

Airtel has announced free Disney+Hotstar subscription with its three prepaid plans. The telecom major, that offers free OTT app subscription with select plans has extented the offering for three more plans priced at Rs 719, Rs 779 and Rs 999 each. According to Telecom Talk report, the company is offering free Disney+Hotstar subscription with these three plans

Airtel’s Rs 719 prepaid plan: Airtel offers 100 daily texts messages, unlimited voice and audio calls at Rs 719. Under the complimentary offering, the company previously offered only Prime video subscription and OTT from the Airtel Xstream app. This now also includes free three months of Disney+Hotstar subscription.

Airtel’s Rs 779 prepaid plan: Airtel’s Rs 779 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 90 days. The plan along with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, also includes Prime video subscription, Airtel Thanks benefits like free Wynk music, free Hellotunes, etc.

Airtel’s Rs 999 prepaid plan: Last but not the least, subscribers of Airtel Rs 999 prepaid plan will also be able to avail free Disney+Hotstar subscription under the recharge plan. The company offers unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with 84 days of validity.

Airtel few months back started offering free Netflix subscription with its select postpaid plans starting with Rs 1199 prepaid plan. It offers 150GB of data and 100 SMS/day, along with unlimited voice calling and free OTT benefits that include a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, and Netflix subscription. The second plan with Netflix subscription cost Rs 1299 and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amzon Prime subscription, and Standard subscription of Netflix.