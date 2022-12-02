Airtel gives its Cricket recharge plans a refresh, adds Amazon Prime Mobile subscription benefits: Details

Airtel just launched some of its long-term plans which are dubbed as Airtel ‘Cricket Plans’ which used to come with Disney + Hotstar subscription benefits. However, this plan is now coming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

This change is taking place as the current cricket matches happening have been shifted to Amazon Prime from Disney + Hotstar.

Here are all the Airtel Cricket plans that one should know about:

Airtel Rs 2999 plan: Airtel comes with a Rs 2999 plan which is providing users with 2 GB of daily data for a period of 1 year. Apart from this, the plan also comes with unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits like Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge also come with this plan.

Upon availing of this plan, users will get to use Amazon prime Video for a period of one year.

Airtel Rs 3359 plan: This plan too comes with a validity of 365 days and 2.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. For streaming movies, and shows online, Airtel is providing its users with one year of Amazon Prime Video Mobile and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Airtel Rs 999 plan: Airtel’s Rs 999 plan comes with 2.5 GB of daily data for a period of 84 days which is around three months. Within this period, users will also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

For streaming online movies and shows, users can make use of the Amazon Prime Membership which will be valid for a period of 84 days.

Airtel Rs 699 plan: This is the cheapest and most affordable plan out of all the Cricket plans. It will offer its users 3 GB of data for 56 days.

As usual, this plan also includes unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day. Additionally, users will get to use an Amazon Prime membership for a period of 56 days.

