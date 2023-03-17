Airtel follows Jio to offer unlimited 5G without data capping to users with select plans: Full details

Airtel has launched a new introductory unlimited data offer for its 5G users. Similar to Reliance Jio that offers unlimited 5G data to those who recharge with Rs 239 or higher plan, Airtel has also announced an unlimited 5G offer for both its prepaid and postpaid 5G customers.

The unlimited 5G data plan removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans, giving subscribers access to Airtel’s 5G Plus services without worrying about data exhaustion. The offer is available to all postpaid customers and those prepaid customers who recharge with a data plan of Rs 239 and above.

The Airtel 5G Plus service is currently available to customers in over 270 cities in the country, provided they have a 5G compatible device and are in a 5G network area.

Airtel unlimited data offer can be used only in 5g-enabled areas

The Airtel 5G Plus claims to offer up to 30 times higher speeds than 4G. The telco is rapidly increasing the expansion and availability of the 5G services across the country including the remotest towns and villages. The company aims to offer nationwide by the end of March 2024.

Airtel Unlimited 5G data offer: Details

This is an introductory offer for Airtel 5G users. It offers unlimited 5G data to those living in Airtel 5G-enabled areas.

The offers is available for all prepaid users on unlimited recharges starting at Rs 239 and above. Postpaid subscribers can claim the offer every month on bill generation.

How to avail the Airtel Unlimited 5G data offer

Airtel users eligible for the offer will see a ‘Claim Unlimited 5G data tab on the Manage section of the My Airtel app. Tapping on it will take them to another screen wherein they will see a ‘Claim Now’ button. Users need to tap on it to activate the unlimited data offer.

Airtel unlimited data offer applies on following plans- Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 296, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 479, Rs 499, Rs 519, Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 999, Rs 2999, and Rs 3359.