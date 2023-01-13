Airtel 5G Plus launches in Bihar, Jharkhand: Full list of eligible cities, 5G benefits and more

Bharti has launched its 5G services in few more cities of India. The telco announced that its 5G Plus service is now live in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya and Bhagalpur. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Patna.

Airtel 5G Plus services are rolling out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. The company will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in cities of over 15 states. It is available in Guwahati, Shimla, Imphal, Vizag, Jammu, Srinagar, Chennai, Patna, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Varanasi, Lucknow, Siliguri, Indore, Gurgaon, and Panipat.

Airtel began testing its 5G services in 2021 and it is the first operator to officially launch 5G in India. Airtel users can start using 5G services on their existing Airtel 4G SIM card as and when the service arrives in their area. The 5G benefits can be availed on the existing recharge plan. Airtel claims that its 5G services are 20 to 30 times faster than Airtel 4G.

Airtel is offering the Non Standalone(NSA) version of 5G. In NSA mode, the 5G network is built over the existing layer of 4G network.

To activate Airtel 5G on your phone, go to the Settings app on your phone>Mobile Network>Select the SIM>Preferred network type>select 5G. You can check the availability of the service in your area using Airtel Thanks app or Ookla speed test app. However, using 5G can exhaust your mobile data rapidly.