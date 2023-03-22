Airtel 5G plus launched in Kolkata; service now available in over 260 cities

Airtel today announced the launch of Airtel Plus- its 5G service- in Kolkata. While the service was already available in select cities of West Bengal like Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj and Kolaghat, the capital city Kolkata received the Airtel 5G availability only today.

Airtel says that its 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company is in the process of construction and expansion of its network and complete the roll out.

Airtel users in Kolkata, those having a compatible 5G phones, can start using 5G services starting today. Airtel has launched an unlimited data offers for its 5G customers under which all postpaid and prepaid users can avail unlimited 5G data with a recharge plans of Rs 239 or above.

For the easy transition of users from 4G to 5G, Airtel has tuned all the current Airtel 4G SIMS to be 5G compatible. This means users do not have to buy a separate SIM to access high-speed data.

With the latest launch in Kolkata, Airtel 5G is now available in more than 260 cities of India.

Commenting on the launch, Ayan Sarkar, CEO – West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said, “I am delighted to announce the roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata in addition to Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, Kolaghat and more. Airtel customers in these twenty-six cities can now experience the power of ultrafast 5G network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus offers 30X faster download speeds than Airtel 4G. The service is live in almost all the major cities of India. Airtel is also said to launch a 5G smartphone under Rs 10,000 this year. It will most likely be a 5G phone with some added benefits for Airtel 5G users.