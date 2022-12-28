Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Jammu, Srinagar: Full list of eligible cities, supporting smartphones, pricing and more

Airtel on Wednesday launched its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. The company is rolling out the service in a phased manner as it continues to construct and complete the expansion. Customers with 5G supporting phones can start using the 5G services on their existing Airtel SIM at no extra cost. Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in select locations of Jammu and Srinagar such as Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Srinagar secretariat, Nishat Garden, Chashma shahi, and Old city in Kashmir. The company plans to expand its network making its services available in the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh soon.

With the latest launch, Airtel 5G Plus is now live in several cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Visakhapatnam. The company aims to cover all key metros by end of this year and 5G coverage across all major cities of India by the end of next year.

5G is the latest wireless technology claiming to be 30 times faster than 4G. Airtel offer 5G non-standalone (NSA) which is a 5G network built on an existing 4G infrastructure. To avail Airtel’s 5G services, you need to have an Airtel 4G SIM, a 5G supporting handset and availability of the service in your area. To start using the service, go to your phone’s settings tab and get to Connections or Mobile Network. Select the 5G network mode.

Airtel has joined hands with almost all the leading handset makers for its 5G services. The list of phones that are 5G-ready are:

Realme: Realme 10 pro+ 5G, Realme 10 PRO 5G, Realme 9i 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7pro 5G, Realme 8 5G , Realme X50 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT NEO2, Realme 9 5G , Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme GT2, Realme GT 2 pro, Realme GT NEO3, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 pro, Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme GT Neo 3 150W.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 12 pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G, Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 pro, and Xiaomi Redmi K50i.

Oppo: Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 pro, Oppo F19proplus, Oppo A53 s, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno7, Oppo Reno 8 , Oppo Reno 8 pro, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo F21s Pro 5G.

Vivo: vivo X50 Pro, vivo V20 Pro, vivo X60 Pro+, vivo X60, vivo X60 Pro, vivo V21 5G, vivo V21e, vivo X70 Pro, vivo X70 Pro+, vivo Y72 5G, vivo V23 5G, vivo V23 Pro 5G, vivo V23e 5G, vivo T1 5G, vivo Y75 5G, vivo T1 PRO, vivo X80, vivo X80 pro, vivo V25, and vivo V25 Pro.

Apple: Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12pro, Apple iPhone 12promax, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 pro, Apple iPhone 13promax, Apple iPhone SE-2022, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 pro, and Apple iPhone 14promax.

OnePlus: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 PRO 5G, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 9RT.

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Note 20ultra, Samsung M526B (M52), Samsung M42, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21plus, Samsung Galaxy S21ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung E426B (F42), Samsung M32 5G, Samsung A73, Samsung M13, Samsung A22 5G, Samsung A528B (A52s), Samsung F23, Samsung S20FE 5G, Samsung M53, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Flip4, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Fold4, Samsung Flip3, and Samsung Fold3.

