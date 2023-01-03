Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Indore: Full list of eligible cities, how to activate 5G, and more

Airtel has rolled out its 5G Plus service in Indore. As it works to finish the expansion, the telco is introducing the service in phased manner. Citizens of Indore using 5G-supporting phone can start using Airtel 5G service on their phone starting today.

Currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in multiple cities of the country- select locations of Jammu and Kashmir, Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Pune. The company aims to complete its 5G coverage across all major cities of India by the end of this year.

Airtel crossed 1 million unique 5G user mark in less than 30 days of its launch. The company began testing its 5G service in 2021 and is one of the first operators to officially launch the service in India.

Airtel users can start using 5G services on their existing Airtel 4G SIM card when the service arrives in their area. Also, there’s no need for a separate recharge plan to use 5G. You can use Airtel 5G on your existing 4G recharge plan. Airtel 5G services are claimed to be almost 20 to 30 times faster than Airtel 4G.

To activate Airtel 5G on your phone, go to the Settings app on your phone>Mobile Network>Select the SIM>Preferred network type>select 5G. You can check the availability of the service in your area using Airtel Thanks app or Ookla speed test app.

Unlike Jio which is offering the Stand Alone version of 5G, Airtel is offering the Non Standalone(NSA) version of 5G. In NSA mode, the 5G network is built over the existing layer of 4G network. It is different from the architecture of Standalone mode of 5G in which the network is built from scratch.

ALSO READ: OnePlus says all OnePlus 5G flagship, Nord devices work with Airtel, Jio 5G; will be Vi 5G-ready when telco rolls out service