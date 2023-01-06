Airtel 5G Plus expands to more parts of Haryana: Full list of eligible cities, how to activate 5G, and more

Airtel on Friday rolled out its 5G services in two more cities of Haryana- Hissar and Rohtak. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat. The telco this week launched 5G in Indore also.

Airtel is rapidly expanding its 5G services in the country. The company is rolling out the service in a phased manner.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in multiple cities of the country- select locations of Jammu and Kashmir, Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Pune. The company aims to complete the 5G coverage across all major cities of India by the end of this year.

Airtel began testing its 5G services in 2021 and it is the first operator to officially launch 5G in India. Airtel users can start using 5G services on their existing Airtel 4G SIM card as and when the service arrives in their area. The 5G benefits can be availed on the existing recharge plan. Airtel claims that its 5G services are 20 to 30 times faster than Airtel 4G.

To activate Airtel 5G on your phone, go to the Settings app on your phone>Mobile Network>Select the SIM>Preferred network type>select 5G. You can check the availability of the service in your area using Airtel Thanks app or Ookla speed test app.

Unlike Jio which is offering the Stand Alone version of 5G, Airtel is offering the Non Standalone(NSA) version of 5G. In NSA mode, the 5G network is built over the existing layer of 4G network. It is different from the architecture of Standalone mode of 5G in which the network is built from scratch.