Airtel 5G: Full list of cities where service is available, eligible smartphones, pricing and other details

Ever since the launch of 5G, it seems like Airtel is moving really fast with the rollout in India. The telecom operator has now made the 5G network available in more than 18 cities in India and is expected to expand to other cities as well in the coming days.

Airtel is one of the leading companies to be using non-standalone 5G where the service is supported by the 4G core infrastructure. Whereas, Jio has chosen the standalone mode.

Now for all the cities where Airtel 5G has officially been launched for commercial use.

Here is the list of all the cities where Airtel 5G is up and running:

Cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Visakhapatnam have all now got access to the latest Airtel 5G service.

Other than these cities, the company has announced its plan of installing 5G network in other metropolitan cities by the end of this year and other cities by the end of 2023.

Other than this, the company has plans for PAN India coverage of 5G in the next one-two year.

Airtel 5G: Compatibility



Now, for compatibility. Airtel at the launch of the 5G Plus network assured its users that this service will be compatible with all 5 G-enabled smartphones. On the basis of this, smartphone companies like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola rolled out system support for both Jio and Airtel.

Recently, Apple rolled out its latest software update, iOS 16.2 which will bring 5G support for iPhone 12 and above phones.

Airtel 5G: How to connect to 5G service from your smartphone



There is no rocket science in it. If you are an android smartphone user, all you need to do is to go to your phone’s Settings. Then tap on the network and connection and select your designated SIM. Once this is done, your device will now have 5G. But prior to this, make sure you are living in a 5G connectivity area.

For iOS users, begin by going to Settings, then go to the Mobile Data option. Once this is done, go to Mobile Data options and select the option- Voice and Data. After this click on option 5G On. If you are situated in a 5G connectivity area, then you will get the service straight away.

What are Airtel 5G plans?



Lastly, Airtel at the launch of this service announced that 5G network will provide its users with 30x time faster speed than Airtel 4G. With the help of this, users will be able to download HD, 4K videos, games and large files, in a few seconds, as the company claims.

ALSO READ | Airtel 5G: Full list of cities where telco has launched 5G services

ALSO READ | Airtel 5G is live, here’s how to activate it and everything else to know | Tech Tips