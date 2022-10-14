AirPods Pro 2 users complain of audio shift and buzzing noise problems

Just like the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, it has been a rocky road for the new AirPods Pro 2 since its launch. After reporting issues like sudden disconnection from the device or a random alert of battery replacement, some second gen AirPods Pro users are now complaining of audio shifting and syncing issues.

The frustrated users have taken it to Reddit(first spotted by 9to5mac) to complain about a weird audio shifting issue that persists even when the Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking features are turned off.

“This is my second pair of AirPods Pro 2 and the audio still seems to shift/drift all over the place sometimes it can compress the volume of a song and then randomly raise the volume. Can anyone explain why this is happening could it be a software issue or a hardware issue. DISCLAIMER: No, it’s not head tracking or spatial audio I have turned those off,” writes an AirPods Pro 2 owner on Reddit.

Explaining the issue, another user writes – “Noise cancelling or AT results in weird shifting of the sound stage and random volume changes in some frequency ranges. Some tracks are impacted far more than other tracks and there seems to be some dependency on external conditions. I’m attempting to map it out.”

Another user writes, “Same issue here. Like u/TutorPuzzleheaded187 I actually exchanged my AirPods Pro 2, to see if it was a hardware issue with that pair, but I get the same issue with the new pair. It seems to happen even if I completely disable Spatialize Stereo. And this didn’t happen with my AirPods Pro 1.”

Some users are also complaining of syncing issues wherein the ear buds keep losing sync between them when in use and results in an echoing effect making the audio unlistenable.

“I’ve had a similar issue with my APP2. I’m using spatial audio and watching YouTube, and for almost videos, after an ad plays, the AirPods go out of sync with each other. As if one is slightly lacking behind the other. I ti sounds like the voice of people in videos are right at my ears instead in the middle of my head like it’s supposed to sound. The only way I’ve been able to combat this is to turn off and back on spatial audio which seems to re-sync up the airpods. Pretty annoying,” writes a user.

Another user complains of an annoying buzzing noise every time user switches on the Active Noise Cancellation. “Once I got a buzzing noise for 5 seconds on my left airpods pro 2nd gen. after that im hearing wind noise everytime when i switched on ANC. Is anybody having the same issue. Kindly provide any solutions,” user writes.

It is unknown if these are hardware or software issues. Apple is yet to acknowledge these problems and come up with a fix.