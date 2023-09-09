scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

AirPods, AirPods Max may bid goodbye to lightning port next year; switch to USB-C instead

Apple may ditch lightning port for AirPods lineup, too.

Written by Abhinav Anand
AirPods, AirPods Max may bid goodbye to lightning port next year; switch to USB-C instead
Apple may ditch lightning port for AirPods lineup, too.

Apple’s lightning port is having a hard time. iPhone 15 just bid goodbye to the long companion, and now the reports say that AirPods and AirPods Max could join this move too. 

It makes sense for a company like Apple to do so because it has replaced lightning ports in iPads and the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Ideally, the better move would be to keep one port that supports the tiny eco-system, like, iPhone, iPad and AirPods. Keeping MacBook out of this. 

Also Read | Apple Sept 12 Wonderlust event: iPhone 15, AirPods, Apple Watch updates and other expected announcements

Also Read

This first came to light after Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s report. He says that the AirPods and AirPods could be available with USB-C ports “as early as next year.” That’s it. He doesn’t get into more details, at least for now. 

What to expect from next year’s AirPods, AirPods Max?

While many details aren’t out yet and it’s too early to do so, one thing to surely expect is USB-C on both. Moreover, AirPods Pro will not likely get any substantial hardware updates; the focus would be on better software improvements like Adaptive Audio. 

On the same note, standard AirPods and AirPods Max could see significant hardware improvements, because AirPods 3-Gen are nearly three years old, and the bigger brother AirPods Max is even older. Therefore, better things might be on the cards for these two.

Also Read | Meta to reportedly go premium with Facebook and Instagram ad-free versions in Europe

Gurman also mentioned that Apple is planning to add health features to AirPods in the future. These features may include measuring body temperature and a hearing test system. However, these are expected to only come after USB-C transition to all AirPods models.

That apart, Apple is unveiling the iPhone 15 series at the “Wonderlust” event on Sept. 12 at 10:30 PM IST.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

More Stories on
Apple
technology news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 16:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS