AirPods, AirPods Max may bid goodbye to lightning port next year; switch to USB-C instead

Apple’s lightning port is having a hard time. iPhone 15 just bid goodbye to the long companion, and now the reports say that AirPods and AirPods Max could join this move too.

It makes sense for a company like Apple to do so because it has replaced lightning ports in iPads and the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Ideally, the better move would be to keep one port that supports the tiny eco-system, like, iPhone, iPad and AirPods. Keeping MacBook out of this.

This first came to light after Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s report. He says that the AirPods and AirPods could be available with USB-C ports “as early as next year.” That’s it. He doesn’t get into more details, at least for now.

What to expect from next year’s AirPods, AirPods Max?

While many details aren’t out yet and it’s too early to do so, one thing to surely expect is USB-C on both. Moreover, AirPods Pro will not likely get any substantial hardware updates; the focus would be on better software improvements like Adaptive Audio.

On the same note, standard AirPods and AirPods Max could see significant hardware improvements, because AirPods 3-Gen are nearly three years old, and the bigger brother AirPods Max is even older. Therefore, better things might be on the cards for these two.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple is planning to add health features to AirPods in the future. These features may include measuring body temperature and a hearing test system. However, these are expected to only come after USB-C transition to all AirPods models.

That apart, Apple is unveiling the iPhone 15 series at the “Wonderlust” event on Sept. 12 at 10:30 PM IST.

