AirPods 101: How to fix common connectivity issues in Apple AirPods | Tech Tips

AirPods, for those unaware, are wireless earbuds which connect to Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac via Bluetooth. They are known for features like one-tap setup, personalised spatial audio, audio sharing, automatic sharing and much more.

But every once in a while, AirPods may face connectivity issues, say for instance, they may disconnect randomly or pause playback. There are several reasons why this happens.

Ideally, AirPods should easily connect with Apple devices and stay connected until they are manually disconnected from the device.

Still, if an issue occurs where they stop working in between, randomly disconnect or reconnects from the iPhone, here we tell you how to fix some of these AirPods issues.

Here are some of the steps which you can do to solve these issues:

The first and the foremost thing about AirPods getting disconnected is that the device may have enough charge. It is very important that the device is at least 20 per cent charged.

Another thing which can be done is to restart Bluetooth. Oftentimes, there is an issue with Bluetooth connectivity. In order to do this, go to Settings > Bluetooth > toggle OFF Bluetooth. After this wait for at least 30 seconds to toggle ON Bluetooth.

Once the Bluetooth has been restarted, try connecting your AirPods again.

If the problem persists, you should restart your iPhone or other Apple device.

You can even look if there is any software update that’s pending.

Another reason why the problem is persisting as there could be a problem with proximity sensors not working properly. You can go to Settings > Bluetooth > scroll down to ‘My Devices’ section and select the (I) icon located next to your AirPods. Then disable the Automatic Ear Detection.

You can also forget your AirPodsand reconnect them again by going to the ‘My Devices’ section. The device can again be set up after 60 seconds.

Lastly, if nothing is working you can place the AirPods in the charging case and close the lid. Open the lid after 60 seconds. Go into Settings > Bluetooth > tap on the (i) icon seen next to your AirPods under the My Devices section. Tap on Forget this Device and pair again.

