Short-term rental platform Airbnb is making a major shift in how it handles customer service. The company has started replacing some human support roles with artificial intelligence (AI) agents. According to the company, these AI systems are not only cheaper to run but are also performing better in many routine tasks.

According to a report by The Tech Crunch, the announcement was made during a recent earnings call, where Airbnb leadership shared how AI is already handling a large portion of customer conversations.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky revealed that around one-third of customer support chats in North America are now fully managed by AI agents. These tools are designed to handle common issues such as booking changes, cancellations, refunds, and basic disputes between hosts and guests.

Instead of waiting to speak to a human representative, customers can now get faster replies from AI systems that are available 24/7. The company plans to expand this system to more regions in the coming months.

For Airbnb, this means lower operating costs and quicker response times. AI systems do not need breaks, shifts, or time off, and they can manage thousands of conversations at the same time.

Why Airbnb says AI Is Better?

The company believes AI works especially well for repetitive and straightforward tasks. Machines can quickly access data, provide consistent answers, and operate in multiple languages without delays. During busy travel seasons, AI can also handle sudden spikes in customer requests more efficiently than large human teams.

However, Airbnb has not clearly explained how this shift will affect employees in the long term. While AI may handle routine cases, more complex or sensitive issues may still require human involvement.

A bigger AI strategy

This move appears to be part of Airbnb’s larger plan to bring AI into more parts of its platform. The company wants AI not just to answer support questions but also to help users plan trips, recommend stays, and assist hosts in managing their listings more effectively.

This change highlights a growing trend in the tech industry, where companies are increasingly turning to AI to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

While Airbnb says AI agents are “cheaper and better” for certain tasks, the broader debate continues especially around the future of human jobs in customer service.