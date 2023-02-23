Air Purifiers: These filters provide optimal indoor air quality

Clean air is a rare luxury these days and this is true for most cities. The air quality index (AQI) has already become unhealthy in many cities, temperatures are rising and hot & dry weather accompanied by dust, pollen and allergens threaten to trigger ugly asthma flares among children and elderly people. While not much can be done about the outside weather, technology can certainly come to the rescue to keep our indoors clean. Air filters with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) efficiency are effective in combating indoor pollution. We check out some of the options available on Amazon:

Voltas VAP36 TWV

Voltas is one of the leading electronics home-grown brands that you can consider. The Voltas VAS36 TWV comes with a 5-stage purification process and has a dust sensor with

3-speed control along with a filter change indicator. The HEPA filter plus UVC technology air purifier also comes with a dust sensor and does a good job at eliminating it. It comes with a pre filter, activated carbon filter, HEPA H13 filter, UVC filter and ioniser. It is equipped with a UVC LED and PM 2.5 digital air quality indicator. The machine has auto mode, sleep mode, children lock, filter change indicator, plus it offers a filtration rate of 99%. Grab this at a discounted price of Rs 8,178.

Philips AC1215/20

This Philips air filter purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes and it comes with a 4-stage filtration process with an activated carbon filter and double-layered H13 True HEPA filter. It has Vitachielf Intelligent Purification feature that automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. It provides feedback through a 4-colour air quality indicator. The air purifier is easy to use and quiet as whispers to help you and your family sleep better. Available for Rs 9,999.

Mi Air Purifier 3

At Rs 10,999, this air purifier is fit for all seasons to help improve indoor air quality. It helps in eliminating dust during summers, even smog, damp and stale smell that accumulates indoors. The machine comes with a 3-layer composite filtration system with HEPA that claims to eliminate 99.97% of pollutants; being a smart product, this air purifier can be controlled via an app. There is an OLED touch display for different modes, checking the PM levels, temperature, humidity and Wi-Fi connection. One can check the filter’s status and buy it directly through the Mi Home app without any hassle.

Dyson Pure Cool Link

Dyson has a wide range of air purifiers that removes up to 99.95% of particles. The company’s Pure Cool Link air purifier senses the surroundings to capture and project the purest air. While the volatile organic compounds sensor detects gases like fumes and poisons, the dust sensor finds particles larger than one micron, such as pollen and allergies. The compact remote is simple to use and handy, and also the Dyson Link app can perform all of its operations as well. Available at a discounted price of Rs 27,900 on Amazon. The polluted air around us is our number one public health risk. Unfortunately, we cannot undo the damage done to the outdoor air now. But it is in our control to improve the air quality inside our homes and we can do so by choosing the best one from the above range of air purifiers to safeguard the health of our loved ones. It’s even voice-enabled with Alexa and Google Assistant.