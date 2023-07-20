AI will simulate sex, eliminate need for human partner: Former Google exec

In a bold prediction that could spark debates on human relationships and threat from AI to human existence, a former Google executive, Mo Gawdat, predicts that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace humans in many spheres of life including in bed.

Gawdat while talking to YouTube host Tom Bilyeu of the “Impact Theory” podcast said that AI will redesign love and relationships blurring the lines between real-life intimate encounters and those simulated by AI. He said that this could reshape the way we perceive and experience love, raising significant questions about the nature of human emotions and the future of interpersonal relationships.

Gawdat, who was chief business officer at Google’s clandestine research-and-development arm X, said that AI will become so sophisticated that it will be able to provide companionship, intimacy, and even sexual satisfaction that is hard to differentiate from the real-life experiences.

“Just think of all the illusions we’re now unable to decipher, illusions from truth,” said Gawdat. “Sex happens in the brain, at the end of the day. The physical side of it is not that difficult to simulate.”

Gawdat argued that even emotional and mental aspects of relationships can be artificially created through signalling in the brain. He dismissed debates over whether AI bots are truly sentient, saying the question is irrelevant if people believe the illusions are real.

“If we think a few years further and think of Neuralink and other ways of connecting directly to your nervous system, and why would you need another being in the first place?”

Gawdat believes the AI-driven sexual experiences have the potential to replace sex robots in future. He said that engaging in virtual AI-powered sex experiences will be adopted in the future and could one day replace the sex robots.

“If we can convince you that this sex robot is alive or that sex experience in a virtual reality headset or an augmented reality headset is alive, it’s real, then there you go,” he said.

