AI might replace you at your job, but it will also help you replace an entire team – that’s what OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman believes. Altman has made a bold prediction about the transformative power of AI once more, and this time, he has kept the human element as a crucial one, stating that soon a single developer, helped by advanced AI tools, will be capable of performing the work traditionally done by an entire team.

In essence, what Altman says is that AI could help you as a developer to do the work of an entire team, thus helping companies rely on fewer resources and build larger projects at a scale, faster and more efficiently.

AI could make ‘one-person billion-dollar’ companies become reality

In recent statements on Axios’ Mike Allen interview, Altman noted that AI will make it possible to run highly successful ventures with extremely small teams. He talked about having a betting pool with fellow tech CEOs on when the first “one-person billion-dollar company” would emerge — something he described as unimaginable before the AI boom. Now, though, Altman says that it is inevitable.

“You’ll have billion-dollar companies run by two or three people with AI,” Altman said in earlier comments. He stressed that AI systems will increasingly take on roles once reserved for large teams of engineers, designers, marketers, and managers.

Altman had also previously expressed gratitude to software engineers who built complex systems in the pre-AI era, while highlighting how AI is fundamentally changing the way coding and product development happen.

He now believes AI tools will allow individual developers to handle coding, testing, design, and deployment far more efficiently than a traditional large-sized team.

Altman’s OpenAI pushing AI development at rapid pace

Altman’s OpenAI has already been building powerful AI tools to change workplaces, with tools like ChatGPT, advanced coding assistants, and agentic AI systems. These are already helping solo developers and small teams build sophisticated applications much faster than before. The concept of vibe coding, which took off last year, has enabled non-coding people to try their hands at building apps and websites, helping with idea formulation and other similar tactics.

While the industry states that this could lead to massive productivity gains, it could also make many white-collar jobs obsolete and unnecessary in the coming months.

Altman, however, remains optimistic about the overall impact, arguing that AI will unlock ‘unprecedented innovation and economic growth’ by lowering barriers to entrepreneurship and allowing individuals to achieve more with fewer resources.