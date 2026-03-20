Cursor, a San Francisco-based AI-powered coding tool player, is preparing to come up with a new AI tool that aims to take on Anthropic and OpenAI. Cursor’s AI-assisted code editor, which has already gained massive adoption among developers, plans to unveil Composer 2 as its next AI agent designed specifically for handling complex and time-intensive software development tasks. At a time when big names in this space, like Anthropic and OpenAI, are rewriting the rules of the coding industry, a startup like Cursor stepping up its game adds a different dimension to this game.

Cursor’s Composer 2: How could it challenge OpenAI, Anthropic

Unlike the broad, general-purpose large language models from Anthropic and OpenAI, Composer 2 is trained exclusively on coding-related data. This narrow focus allows it to function as a dedicated AI agent capable of autonomously executing lengthy coding projects on behalf of users.

Cursor cofounder Aman Sanger, who leads the company’s research team, highlighted the model’s specialisation, stating, “It won’t help you do your taxes. It won’t be able to write poems.”

By avoiding the overhead of multi-purpose capabilities, the model aims to deliver superior performance in software development at a lower cost, making it more accessible for heavy coding workloads.

With an AI agent focused on coding, Cursor’s challenges are expected to addressed, especially at a time when Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex are rapidly finding inroads into the enterprise spaces. An in-house AI model allows Cursor to reduce the company’s dependency on external factors and also keep the overall costs low, thus making its tool accessible to the masses. An AI agent trained on coding data only should help with superior coding-related issues and tasks.

The company has also been in discussions for a new funding round, with reports indicating a valuation of around $50 billion.

Cursor taking on OpenAI, Anthropic

Cursor originally introduced its AI coding assistant in 2023, which led to the rise of vibe coding, a new approach to coding that lets people generate pieces of code using natural language. The company has grown exponentially, boasting more than 1 million daily users and serving 50,000 businesses on the basis of coding. It serves major clients like payment processor Stripe and design software company Figma.

While Cursor currently relies on the latest models from OpenAI and Anthropic, the company is now pushing to develop its own model to have greater control over its services. Note that OpenAI is an investor in Cursor.