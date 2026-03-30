Do you wonder if AI will make you dumb in the future? While it seems that a digital assistant doing your thinking for you might make your brain lazy, and eventually less capable of imagining, a neurologist says otherwise – AI isn’t going to make you any less intelligent than you are today. Dr. Majid Fotuhi, a prominent neurologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University, offers a more optimistic view in an interaction with Business Insider.

“I don’t think AI will inherently make people dumber,” Fotuhi told Business Insider. He believes the human brain is highly adaptable and capable of thriving even in an AI-dominated world.

That said, he insisted that people need to actively exercise their minds.

Fotuhi, who specialises in neuroplasticity and Alzheimer’s prevention, recommends simple daily habits that strengthen memory, focus, and cognitive resilience, without requiring special apps or gadgets.

Neurologist recommends daily brain exercises

Fotuhi recommends dedicating 20 to 30 minutes a day to mental workouts. “If it’s a part of the daily routine, you don’t necessarily need to sit down for 20 minutes and do it,” he explained.

Some of the practical examples to keep the brain sharp include memorising names, phone numbers, or credit card details. Fotuhi says that he himself makes a habit of committing such information to memory whenever possible. He also encourages people to learn new hobbies or skills regularly to create fresh neural connections.

“You don’t just have to sit down and do crossword puzzles or Sudoku,” he noted. The goal is consistent mental stimulation that challenges different parts of the brain.

Use AI tools but within limits

Fotuhi advises against using AI for every small task. “I limit relying on AI for trivial information, or for writing emails or responses to questions I receive,” he said.

Instead of asking ChatGPT to draft an email, he says that he writes it first and then uses the AI only to review or critique it. This approach keeps his own critical thinking and writing skills sharp while still benefiting from technology.

Fotuhi also advises that by combining mental exercises with physical activity, a healthy diet, good sleep, and social engagement, people can maintain and even improve cognitive function well into old age, regardless of how advanced AI becomes. He also goes on to suggest that AI is a powerful tool, but it should supplement human intelligence rather than replace the mental effort that keeps our brains healthy and agile.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.