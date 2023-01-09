AI may soon draft your email, design PowerPoint presentation as Microsoft looks to integrate OpenAI chatbot technology into Office, Bing, other products

Microsoft is planning to bring AI capabilities across all its major services like Bing, Word, Powerpoint and other Office tools. According to The Independent report that cites a source with direct knowledge of the Microsoft’s plans, the company is in talks to add OpenAI’s artificial intelligence capabilities to Bing, Word, Powerpoint and other popular Microsoft apps.

Adding AI capabilities to Microsofts’s apps will let users generate long texts using single prompts. This may also let users let create AI-generate emails or design Powerpoint presentations using prompts. The move may also help improve the Outlook email experience using chatbot’s capabilities like automated email response, recommendations for writing better emails and more.

The report comes days after it was reported that Microsoft could use OpenAI’s ChatGPT to offer simple search results in Bing rather than showing up list of links. The company is expected to launch the updated Bing by March this year. Microsoft also has plans to integrate add image generation software from Dall-E 2 into Bing.

“Microsoft is also integrating DALL∙E 2 into its consumer apps and services starting with the newly announced Microsoft Designer app, and it will soon be integrated into Image Creator in Microsoft Bing,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post adding that DALL∙E 2 was trained on a supercomputer hosted in Azure that Microsoft built exclusively for OpenAI. The same Azure supercomputer was also used to train OpenAI’s GPT-3 natural language models and Codex.

Bringing AI chatbot to Bing could give a tough fight to Google. However, there are several hurdles that Microsoft may have to overcome first to succeed with this experiment accuracy being the first and most important one. ChatGPT often gives results that are plausibly right but in many cases are factually incorrect. Privacy is the second major factor as the AI model will need to be customized to individual clients securely.