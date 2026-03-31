The debate over the sustainability of AI models like Claude and ChatGPT has reignited following a viral LinkedIn post by Alex Banks. The post reignited concerns around the economics of artificial intelligence after revealing that a single user of Anthropic’s Claude AI consumed nearly $27,000 worth of computing power while paying just $200 for a monthly subscription.

Alex Banks highlighted the imbalance in simple terms, noting that one user used resources far beyond what they paid for. This incident has now raised serious questions about whether current AI business models are sustainable in the long run.

Why are AI models unsustainable?

AI LLM models like Claude require massive computing power to generate responses. This includes expensive servers, energy, and infrastructure. According to Alex Banks, companies are currently spending far more than they earn from users.

On this problem, Alex wrote, explaining that “Anthropic burns 70 cents of every dollar it brings in. Inference costs came in 23% higher than their own projections. Breakeven isn’t expected until 2027-2028.”

In the same post, he pointed out how the current system allowed users heavy usage, saying, “One power user (@jumperz on X) consumed 1.1 billion tokens in 23 days. That’s roughly $27,000 in API-equivalent compute on a $200/month plan (135x multiplier). Insane” . This clearly shows the gap between pricing and actual costs.

To control these losses, companies like Anthropic have started reducing usage limits. Many users are now reporting stricter caps, even on paid plans. This suggests that unlimited or high-usage access may not be possible for long.

Why are AI models still affordable?

Despite these high costs, AI tools remain affordable for users for now. This is because companies are heavily subsidising their services to attract more people. Lower pricing helps platforms grow quickly and compete with rivals like OpenAI.

Alex Banks described this as a common strategy in tech. Companies first offer generous access to build a large user base. Once people start depending on the product, limits are gradually introduced.

This model has worked in other industries before, allowing companies to grow fast even while making losses in the early stages.

Growing frustration among highly dependent users

As limits tighten, users are beginning to feel the impact. Tasks that once took many prompts are now restricted. This is especially difficult for developers and professionals who rely on AI tools for daily work.

Online forums, including Reddit communities, are filled with complaints about sudden restrictions and inconsistent performance. At the same time, demand for AI tools continues to grow, fueled in part by evolving regulatory environments and increasing enterprise adoption.

Alex Banks also warned about this shift, saying companies focus on “free access over profits,” but this approach may not last forever. The sudden changes have already led to complaints across online platforms.

What does this mean for the future?

Overall, Alex Banks’ post on LinkedIn outlines what he describes as a familiar Silicon Valley strategy: offer generous access, drive viral adoption, and then introduce restrictions once user dependency grows. The approach mirrors early tactics used by companies like Uber, which relied heavily on subsidies to capture market share.

The post, more importantly, highlights a key challenge for the AI industry: balancing growth with sustainability. While companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google want to offer powerful tools at low prices, the cost of running these systems is extremely high.

Going forward, all users may have to adapt to stricter limits, higher pricing, or different subscription models. At the same time, companies will need to find ways to make AI both accessible and financially viable.