Despite AI being a major factor in deciding today’s job roles, a new report from Indeed shows how the vast majority of job postings done online continue to make no reference to AI skills or tools. According to data from the Indeed Hiring Lab, approximately 95% of jobs posted on the platform do not mention AI at all.

The findings of the report, which were drawn from a real-time analysis of millions of job listings and explained in the Global Labor Market and Workforce Trends Chartbook released in February 2026, also suggest that kAI is driving a redesign of traditional job roles rather than causing immediate widespread job displacement.

Maggie Hulce, Chief Revenue Officer at Indeed, explained during a Business Insider roundtable that while cognitive roles (those not heavily reliant on physical or in-person interaction) are most exposed to AI, the exposure does not automatically translate to replacement.

“The real question employers are struggling with is, ‘How do we help our employees figure out how to work alongside AI?’” she said.

Most jobs headed for hybrid transformation

The Indeed report also reveals AI’s impact on jobs in a more granular way. Only about a quarter of jobs are highly transformable by generative AI, and approximately 40% of roles are expected to experience hybrid transformation, where AI helps with tasks, but humans still remain in the lead. Notably, it also states that less than 1% of individual job skills can be fully automated by today’s AI technology.

Based on this data, it seems that the future belongs to those workers who shift from performing repetitive tasks to directing and overseeing AI systems. Over 80% of people already using AI tools report saving at least one hour per day, allowing them to focus on higher-value, strategic work.

Hiring remains sluggish in many sectors despite low unemployment, particularly for entry-level positions. Tech companies that expanded post-COVID aggressively are now recalibrating, leading to fewer openings and higher expectations for day-one productivity. The report also states that talent needs are evolving faster than traditional workforce planning cycles.

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Employers urged to adopt human-centric AI strategy

Experts recommend that companies take a “human-first” approach to AI adoption. This includes investing in reskilling programs, skills-based hiring, and training employees to collaborate effectively with AI rather than competing against it. Hulce noted, “We know that tech alone isn’t going to deliver all of the productivity gains. We still need people to guide the work.”

On the whole, the Indeed report broadly states that while AI will influence nearly every job globally, the change is likely to be gradual and focused on augmentation.