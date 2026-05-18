Laptops are pricier than ever, and considering the market situation, it only seems to be getting worse. The shortage of RAM chips, driven by the huge demand for AI data centers, has led chip makers to prioritise their production for the more profit-yielding AI machines. As a result, your average laptop price has only risen astronomically high.

Hence, in a perfect storm of AI-driven demand and global supply chain issues, it is wise to make an informed and smart choice when buying a new laptop. For the first time in recent years, the need for reliability and sustained performance suddenly outweighs the usual factors that consumers keep looking for.

But why are prices rising?

The primary reason behind the 2026 price surge in gadgets is a massive realignment of semiconductor manufacturing resources for AI servers. Global memory giants have shifted their production lines to prioritise High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and enterprise-grade DDR5 chips required by massive AI data centres.

This ‘RAM Crunch’ has left consumer and professional laptop manufacturers fighting for a limited supply of components. According to industry reports, memory now represents nearly 20% of a laptop’s total bill of materials.

When you add geopolitical disruptions in shipping lanes and a 15% hike in basic manufacturing costs, the result is clearer than ever – a 16GB professional laptop in 2026 costs significantly more than its 2024 equivalent.

The expert perspective

In this climate, buying a laptop based on a ‘peak performance’ spec sheet is a trap. With hardware costs hitting an all-time high, the focus must shift from theoretical power to long-term reliability.

Aman Verma, COO and Co-Founder at Primebook, notes that the modern buyer is becoming more discerning. In a conversation with Financial Express Online, he says, “As laptop prices rise, working professionals are becoming more conscious of the gap between peak specifications and long-term everyday performance.”

“A laptop that feels powerful during initial use does not always translate into a smooth experience over years of multitasking, meetings, and daily productivity. Buyers today are looking more closely at software optimisation, battery consistency, thermal efficiency, and service support because long-term value is increasingly defined by how well a system sustains real work over time,” he added.

Hence, choosing the right laptop is more important than ever. Speaking to Financial Express Online, Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst, Counterpoint Research, says that an all-round package is more crucial for ensuring long-term reliability.

“As laptop prices are steadily rising, for professionals, smart laptop choices are less about chasing top specs and more about reliability, durability and long-term performance. At least 16GB RAM ensures smooth performance, while business-class models add durability and stronger service support,” she advises.

“Battery life, thermal efficiency, and portability are critical in hybrid work setups, and extended warranties can help manage rising repair costs. Display quality, ergonomics, and security features like biometrics and encryption might also play a vital role in sustaining productivity and protecting sensitive data,” she added.

So, what should you do keeping the market situation in concern?

Strategy A: If you already have a working laptop

Before you step into the current market, evaluate if your current machine can be saved. In an era of scarcity, the most sustainable and cost-effective choice is often optimisation.

The 16GB minimum: If your current machine has 8GB of RAM but features an upgrade slot, max it out immediately. The 2026 software ecosystem – saturated with AI-integrated browsers and background processes – now treats 16GB as the bare minimum for professional stability.

Thermal refresh: Many professionals mistake “thermal throttling” for a dying CPU. A simple internal cleaning and a fresh application of thermal paste can often restore “new-like” snappiness for a fraction of a new laptop’s price.

Cloud offloading: Instead of buying a Rs 2 lakh workstation for heavy tasks, consider cloud-based virtual desktops. Let the data centres pay the “hardware tax” while you work on your existing thin-and-light.

Strategy B: If you need to buy a new laptop

If your current machine is beyond repair, you must be surgical with your budget to avoid overpaying for ‘AI hype.’

Prioritise RAM over CPU: In the 2026 market, a slightly older processor paired with 32GB of RAM will almost always outperform a top-tier chip crippled by 16GB. Memory is the current bottleneck; prioritise it.

Verify the NPU: Ensure the machine features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Modern OS versions now offload background tasks—like noise cancellation and search indexing—to the NPU, saving your CPU for actual work. You can choose the newest breed of MacBooks and Intel ARM processor-based laptops for efficient AI background task management.

Look for 2025 “Certified Refurbished” models: The 2026 supply chain cuts have forced some brands to use cheaper chassis materials. Often, a 2025 flagship from a reputable business line (like a Lenovo ThinkPad or Dell Latitude) offers better thermal efficiency and longevity than a “budget-cut” 2026 consumer model.

Service is the new spec: As components become harder to source, a brand with a robust local service network is worth a premium. A laptop you can’t get parts for is a Rs 1.5 lakh paperweight. Check for easy availability of service centers in your area and spare parts based on brands.

Conclusion

The 2026 laptop market rewards practicality over hype. While the appeal of ‘AI-ready’ marketing is strong, the smartest consumers are those who prioritise the ‘boring’ specs, i.e., thermal management, battery consistency, and repairability.

Remember that in an age of chip shortages, the best laptop isn’t the one with the highest benchmark – it’s the one that stays fast and usable for at least 4-5 years.