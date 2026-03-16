AI is eating entry-level tech jobs, and young developers are paying the price
The Stack Overflow report also notes Gen Z's heightened anxiety, revealing that 64% worry about job loss (compared to 45% of millennials), with unemployment for ages 22-27 at 7.4%, which is nearly double the national average of 4.2% as of mid-2025.
It wasn’t a long while ago when educational guidance encouraged young students to pursue a career in software development, luring them with a stable and lucrative professional environment. For older generations, coding has always represented creativity, problem-solving, and a clear ladder to success. However, for today’s Gen Z, who entered the workforce in the mid-2020s, this golden ticket appears increasingly tarnished. AI tools are automating entry-level tasks, shrinking hiring opportunities, and fundamentally altering how young people learn and launch careers in the field of tech.
Erosion of entry-level jobs
According to the Stanford Digital Economy Study, employment for software developers aged under 25 years declined nearly 20% from its late-2022 peak by July 2025. In AI-exposed fields like IT and software engineering, employment fell 6% for workers aged 22-25, while rising 9% for those aged 35-49. Entry-level tech hiring dropped 25% year-over-year in 2024, and internships in tech have plummeted 30% since 2023 (Handshake data), even as applications increased 7%.
AI adoption among developers reached 84% in the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, up by 14% since tracking began in 2023, with 51% of professionals using AI tools daily. Tools like GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude are now handling code writing, debugging, and testing tasks traditionally assigned to juniors.
Hiring managers reflect this shift – 70% believe AI can perform an intern’s job, and 57% trust AI more than recent graduates.Some employers now require 2-5 years of experience for “entry-level” positions, and 37% prefer “hiring” AI over new graduates. High turnover compounds the issue, with 60% of new hires fired within a year in some cases.
The Stack Overflow report also notes Gen Z’s heightened anxiety, revealing that 64% worry about job loss (compared to 45% of millennials), with unemployment for ages 22-27 at 7.4%, which is nearly double the national average of 4.2% as of mid-2025.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had also warned AI could eliminate 50% of entry-level jobs, while a data/AI head bluntly stated, “Being good isn’t good enough.”
Shifting learning habits and skill atrophy
AI’s influence extends beyond workplaces into education. A total of 97% of high school and college students have used AI, with 66% for studying, yielding 10% exam improvements, as per a report from Microsoft. However, 75% students view using ChatGPT as cheating, though 75% would use it even if banned. Turnitin found 11% of 200 million papers were at least 20% AI-generated.
The overreliance on AI for education bypasses the trial-and-error method that builds deep understanding. Pre-AI era traditional learning allowed for discovery but now, instant answers from LLMs cut down on critical thinking. As a result, youngsters enter the workforce less prepared.
Despite the challenges, the solution stays. Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar told the BBC that AI’s problems and challenges will open new pathways for Gen Z developers. As AI handles routine tasks, future roles may encourage youngsters to have a broader oversight, innovate, and implement ethically. He also stated that companies must invest in young talent, as there would be a dearth of senior experienced workforce in the future.