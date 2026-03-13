Getting a safe and sound match on dating apps might not be easy and hence, the world’s most popular dating service is now relying on the most hyped technology of this decade — AI. Tinder is receiving AI-powered features and upgrades to spice up dating this year. At a time when AI is sprucing up all other fields with clever new tricks, Tinder is jumping in on the bandwagon by introducing a mix of new matchmaking modes, events and LLM-powered improvements. These features were announced at the “Tinder Sparks 2026” event.

Some of the new features announced at the event include Music mode, Astrology Mode, Video speed dating and LLM-powered upgrades that enable features like “Are you sure?” and “Does this bother you?”. These features will be available as part of a new update for the dating app, and hopes to bring back more members on board from rival platforms.

Tinder brings new ways to match

As part of the new update package, Tinder is relying heavily on astrological predictions to draw those members who value signs and other compatibility aspects. The new Astrology Mode is a matching mode that allows people to show their Sun, Moon, and Rising signs, depending on the date of birth provided to the service. The feature then checks compatibility with matches, like how well a Leo gets along with a Scorpio, thus helping today’s dating enthusiasts to connect on a different level.

Music Mode

Music Mode got a makeover too. Tinder now links with Spotify accounts to list up to 20 songs on profiles, helping people bond over shared tunes from different artists. A fresh app design has also been introduced with smooth “Liquid Glass” looks and big full-screen photos.

Tinder also added Chemistry, which is an AI tool that scans photos and answers questions to guess personalities. It’s now free to use in the US and Canada. Additionally, partnerships like Tinder Connect with Duolingo let friends vouch for your profile.​

AI for safety

Safety becomes a major concern with AI upgrades. The “Are You Sure?” tool spots rude messages before one sends them. Similarly, the “Does This Bother You?” feature now blurs texts automatically so you decide what to see. These use smart language models to solve the issues before they bother someone, thus helping keep the dating environment safe.​

Tinder goes for video speed dating

Tinder also tested Video Speed Dating in Los Angeles, in which verified users chat for 3 minutes in quick video calls. According to Tinder, soon, an Events tab will list local meetups, like group outings or parties, to turn swipes into dates.

Tinder says these tools mix online fun with real-world steps, as more people want authentic matches after years of swiping. With millions of users, the app hopes to bring back the excitement. These new updates and features can be expected to be available as updates.