India is all set to host one of the biggest global technology events of the year as the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off on February 16 in New Delhi. The event will continue until February 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited several global leaders and tech CEOs to the AI Impact Summit including Sam Altman, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The Expo will spread over 10 large halls and more than 70,000 square metres.

It will bring together big technology companies, new startups, universities, research groups, central government ministries, state governments, and partners from other countries.

When will PM Modi speak today at the New Delhi AI Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the event by inaugurating the India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam at 5 pm. Following the inauguration, he is expected to deliver a keynote address and participate in CEO fireside chats with leading global technology executives.

The PM, in his address, is expected to highlight India’s vision of “AI for All,” underlining the country’s aim to become a strong voice for the Global South in the field of AI.

He is also likely to speak about the summit’s three key themes – People, Planet and Progress – and emphasise that AI should be inclusive and environmentally responsible.

PM Modi may also push for what is being called “Sovereign AI,” which means building strong homegrown AI models and reducing reliance on a handful of global technology giants.

Rather than keeping the discussion theoretical, he is likely to highlight practical uses of AI in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and education and explain how the technology can solve real problems faced by ordinary citizens.

India AI Summit 2026: What will happen on Day-1?

The first day of the summit will be about how AI can help make roads safer in India. The discussions will look at practical, data-based solutions that could help reduce accidents and improve traffic management.

Thirteen countries will set up their own special pavilions to show teamwork in AI. These include Australia, Japan, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and several African nations.

Experts from the Ministry of Transport, IITs and other sectors are expected to take part in the opening session, sharing their views on how AI can be used in a structured and measurable way.

There will also be conversations around expanding the use of AI tools in areas such as transport systems, driver training and localised data models. The aim is to explore how these technologies can be implemented more widely and adapted to different regions.

Another session will examine the role AI could play in India’s judicial system. Experts are expected to discuss how technology might help improve efficiency, enhance transparency and make legal processes more accessible to citizens.

Full Guest List: Who all are attending the AI Summit?

The event is expected to bring together leaders from across sectors – heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders – positioning India as an important voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.

Among the prominent attendees are Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of Google, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, Brad Smith of Microsoft, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe.