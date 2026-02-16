The fourth edition of India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marks a historic milestone. It is being touted as the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South. The event has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centres on the themes of “People, Planet, and Progress.”

AI Summit: What to Expect?

Over the next five days Delhi will be hosting high-impact keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions and expert roundtables on artificial intelligence.

The Seven Chakras translate the guiding themes of the summit and translate into concrete areas of multilateral action. These themes include – human capital, inclusion, trust, resilience, science, resources, and social good to channel global collaboration towards measurable outcomes.

The event features a massive AI Impact Expo showcasing over 300 exhibitors and 600 startups, alongside high-level policy discussions and the launch of knowledge compendiums focusing on AI’s role in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Key sessions and speakers:

The summit boasts an elite lineup of global tech leaders and dignitaries, reflecting India’s growing influence in the digital landscape.

High-profile attendees include OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, and Microsoft’s leadership, along with 15–20 Heads of Government and over 50 international ministers. Key sessions include a Research Symposium to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, a Leaders’ Plenary for collective global partnerships, and a specialized GPAI Council Meeting.

These interactions are designed to democratize AI technology, ensuring that its benefits reach developing nations while maintaining rigorous governance standards.

Business leaders including Sunil Bharti Mittal of Airtel, N. Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, philanthropist Bill Gates, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Dario Amodei of Anthropic, along with senior executives from Microsoft, Netflix, Zoom, and Amazon, are expected to deliberate on India-focused investment plans, AI strategy and roadmaps, job creation opportunities, and potential collaboration with the government to accelerate AI adoption.

Delhi Police has implemented extensive traffic restrictions:

Due to the influx of VVIPs and international delegates, the Delhi Police has implemented extensive traffic restrictions and advisories throughout the five-day event.

Commuters are warned of partial or full closures on nearly 50 major roads, including Mathura Road and Sardar Patel Marg, with peak disruptions expected on February 19 during the formal opening ceremony. Authorities recommend utilizing the Delhi Metro and public transport to avoid significant delays in Central Delhi. Despite these logistical challenges, the summit represents a pivotal moment for India to lead global discourse on AI ethics and innovation, positioning the country as a central hub for future technological governance.

Live Updates

