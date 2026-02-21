The curtain came down on the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. It is a framework aimed at shaping the future of artificial intelligence through global cooperation, shared access and responsible innovation.

In a significant show of alignment despite geopolitical tensions, 88 countries and international organisations, including the United States, China and Russia, endorsed the declaration.

Objective behind the declaration

The declaration is centred around the theme of ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’ (welfare for all, happiness for all). As per the declaration, benefits of AI must be distributed equitably across societies rather than concentrated among a few nations or corporations.

At its core, the framework calls for stronger international collaboration and multistakeholder engagement while respecting national sovereignty. It also emphasised building AI systems that are accessible, trustworthy and aligned with local priorities.

Seven pillars of the declaration

The declaration is built around seven pillars designed to guide global AI development: democratising access to AI resources; driving economic growth and social good; ensuring secure and trusted AI; advancing AI for scientific discovery; expanding access for social empowerment; developing human capital; and building resilient, efficient and innovative AI systems.

A key focus is the economic dimension of AI. The document highlighted the technology’s role in driving productivity, transforming industries and improving governance and public service delivery. It also underscored the importance of open-source ecosystems and affordable access to foundational models to enable innovation in developing economies.

What’s needed to unlock AI’s full potential?

Recognising the infrastructure challenge, the declaration noted that robust digital networks, affordable connectivity and energy-efficient computing are essential to unlocking AI’s full potential. “Inspired by the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), we recognise the importance of enhancing the affordability of and access to AI resources that would be critical to enabling all countries to develop, adopt and deploy AI for the benefit of their citizens,” it said.

The signatories also acknowledged the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, a voluntary, non-binding framework aimed at widening access to core AI capabilities, encouraging locally relevant innovation and strengthening resilient national ecosystems.

Trust and safety form another cornerstone. The declaration stressed that secure, reliable and accountable AI systems are critical to building public confidence and maximising long-term economic benefits.

It also highlighted the need to remove barriers to AI research infrastructure and promote international scientific collaboration, allowing countries to pool expertise and accelerate breakthroughs.

“We acknowledge that the AI Impact Summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation and multistakeholder approach to advance shared priorities as well as voluntary and non-binding guidelines and principles, which can promote AI for ensuring a prosperous future for humanity,” it noted.