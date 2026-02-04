Artificial Intelligence is creating more content than ever before, therefore a well-known AI expert has raised concerns about the declining quality of information on the internet. Andrej Karpathy, a former OpenAI and Tesla researcher and the person behind the idea of “vibe coding,” believes the web is being flooded with low-quality, AI-generated content. His solution, however, is surprisingly old-fashioned RSS feeds.

“Finding myself going back to RSS/Atom feeds a lot more recently. There’s a lot more higher quality longform and a lot less slop intended to provoke. Any product that happens to look a bit different today but that has fundamentally the same incentive structures will eventually converge to the same black hole at the centre of gravity,” he posted on ‘X’.

Too Much AI Content online

Andrej Karpathy says the internet is now full of what he calls “AI slop” content that is mass-produced by AI with little effort or originality. This includes articles, videos, and images created mainly to attract clicks and views, rather than to inform or educate. Because AI can generate content quickly and cheaply, such material is spreading fast across social media platforms.

Some platforms have already started taking action. For example, YouTube has begun limiting channels that rely entirely on AI-generated videos. Still, Andrej Karpathy feels the deeper problem lies in how social media works.

Social media algorithms are problem

According to Andrej Karpathy, modern platforms are designed to reward content that gets more likes, shares, and comments. This pushes creators human or AI to focus on sensational or misleading content instead of meaningful work. Over time, thoughtful writing and original ideas get buried under attention-seeking posts.

He believes this system encourages quantity over quality, making it harder for users to find reliable and well-researched information.

Why RSS feeds could help?

To fix this, Karpathy suggests people return to RSS and Atom feeds. These tools allow users to directly follow websites or writers they trust, without depending on social media algorithms. With RSS, users decide what they want to read, instead of letting platforms decide for them.

Karpathy shared that he has personally started using RSS feeds again because they offer cleaner, more useful content with less noise.

Andrej Karpathy is not against AI. In fact, he supports its use in areas like software development through vibe coding. His concern is about how AI is being used, especially when the main goal is to grab attention and earn money.