AI generated photo of Elon Musk as baby goes viral; know how Twitter boss reacted

Recently, the images generated by artificial intelligence have been making a buzz around the internet. One of the artists has generated a baby photo of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and it has garnered millions of eyes, including that of Musk himself. A while ago, another of Elon Musk’s photos went viral, in which he was portrayed as an Indian groom. Like the “Boss Baby,” this time Musk was shown as a baby businessman.

The picture was shared by a Twitter user, Not Jerome Powell, who tweeted along with the words, “Breaking: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti-ageing formula, but it got way out of hand.” Reacting to this with wit, Elon Musk tweeted “Guys, I think I maybe took too much,” along with a baby emoticon at the end. Replying to this moment, Powell tweeted, “Now you have enough time to get to Mars.”

BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand pic.twitter.com/uvAkWI3FgT— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 3, 2023

This is not the first time that AI-generated images have created such a viral wave. An artist by the name of Jyo John Mullor had previously shared a series of images showing world leaders in a parallel world where they are imagined as “rockstars.” The artist has created a buzz with multiple series of images showing world-renowned figures holding Ramadan lights and selfies of personalities of a bygone era.

Another artist, known as Planet AI, recently shared a series of images of world leaders as babies. The series features Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; Joe Biden, President of the United States of America (USA); Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine; Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church; Vladimir Putin, President of Russia; and Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea, among others.

Planet AI also shared a series of images imagining former US President Donald Trump and current US President Joe Biden as best friends. The online spectators left comments, praying for such unison to be true. Many people found this series innocent and cute.

Weeks ago, another series of images by Planet AI garnered online attention, in which the world’s leaders were imagined as females. Some people found it pleasing and hilarious, while others pointed out that not many world leaders are female.