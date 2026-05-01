It is easy to look at Dario Amodei as one of the very few personalities in the AI industry preferring an alarmist take on this technology. However, back in October 2024, Amodei was also among the very few who promised bigger gains with modern AI. In fact, it was Amodei who stated that AI could ensure that humans may live up to 150 years, almost doubling their life expectancy from the current average of 80-90 years.

As the CEO of an AI firm that has positioned itself with a valuation of $900 billion, Amodei remains bullish about the prospects of AI, even as he spells doom for the job scenario across the world.

In one of his older essays, titled ‘Machines of Loving Grace,’ Amodei sketches a radically hopeful narrative – what the world could look like if powerful AI is developed responsibly and aligned with human flourishing.

AI could almost ‘double life expectancy’

As part of his prediction, the Anthropic CEO wrote that the presence of AI in the field of medical science could push humanity’s life expectancy from the current average of 80-90 years to 150 years. He notes that average life expectancy already doubled in the 20th century (from roughly 40 to 75 years) thanks to reductions in premature death.

He goes on to throw light on how existing interventions have extended rat lifespans by 25–50%, and reliable biomarkers of ageing could enable “escape velocity” where further gains compound rapidly. While confirming exact doubling of lifespan might take time, the trajectory feels “on trend” to him.

More benefits reserved for the medical arena

Amodei, who holds a PhD in biophysics, bases his optimism in biology and medicine as the area where he sees the clearest and most transformative improvements. He envisions AI dramatically speeding up the discovery of new measurement tools, experimental methods, and therapeutic modalities. He writes that this could lead to:

Near-elimination of most infectious diseases: Building on successes like mRNA vaccines, AI could help develop reliable prevention and treatment for nearly all natural pathogens.

Elimination of most cancer: A 95%+ reduction in both deaths and incidence through personalised treatments tailored to each tumour’s genome, early-detection preventive drugs, and highly selective therapies that target cancer in its early stages. While some rare or adaptive malignancies (types of cancer) might persist, the overall burden could plummet.

Effective cures/prevention for most genetic diseases: Advanced embryo screening combined with safer, more precise gene-editing tools (evolutionary descendants of CRISPR) could largely solve inherited conditions.

Prevention of Alzheimer’s and other neurological decline: By better measuring and understanding brain processes at a molecular and systems level, simple interventions could halt the disease early.

AI could also address improvements in chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders.

AI can do more for the mind and economy

Addressing our time as “the compressed 21st century” – a popular phrase from the essay – Amodei is also optimistic about AI once it reaches a level where it can work alongside the best human scientists as a true collaborator. When it could be smarter than a Nobel laureate across biology, math, engineering, and other fields, scientific and medical progress could accelerate 10x or faster.

What would otherwise unfold over 50–100 years of human effort might arrive in a single decade, says Amodei.

Mental health and cognitive freedom

Amodei’s vision also targets the brain and mind. He predicts that most mental illnesses, including depression, PTSD, addiction, schizophrenia, and anxiety disorders, could be cured or dramatically alleviated.

Everyday cognitive and emotional struggles (focus issues, irritability, low mood) might yield to new pharmacological or non-invasive interventions (targeted light, magnetic fields, or next-generation drugs).

Even more structural conditions could see progress. Amodei believes that the result would be greater “cognitive and mental freedom”, with the ability for people to shape their own baseline experience of life. This will be similar to biological freedom, letting individuals control aspects like weight, appearance, or reproduction.

‘End of poverty’

Beyond health, Amodei sees AI driving explosive economic development, particularly in the developing world. In an optimistic scenario with AI at the helm of everything, developing regions could sustain 20% annual GDP growth for a period, with a combination of smarter decision-making, rapid technology diffusion, and AI-optimised solutions for agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure.

Amodei says that this could translate to:

– Lifting billions out of poverty in years rather than decades.

– A “Second Green Revolution” for food security through AI-driven genetic engineering and efficiency gains.

– Accelerated solutions to climate challenges via better carbon removal, clean energy, and alternatives like lab-grown meat.

– Faster distribution of health technologies, potentially making the developing world healthier than today within the decade.

Stronger democracies and ‘a renaissance of liberal values’

Amodei believes AI could strengthen liberal democracies if they maintain leadership in the technology. AI might improve impartial justice systems (handling fuzzy legal judgments with less bias), aggregate citizen preferences more effectively, and deliver public services with greater efficiency and fairness.

AI at work could add meaning to life

Even if AI automates most economic tasks, Amodei argues that human meaning will go on through relationships, creativity, accomplishment, and pursuits beyond paid labour. In the short term, comparative advantage should keep humans highly relevant and productive.

On the long run, society may need new systems, such as a universal basic income or AI-mediated resource distribution, to navigate the transition. This would be similar to past shifts from agriculture to industry.