Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah has just issued a warning that artificial intelligence could replace human workers on a massive scale if governments and societies fail to prepare for the technology’s rapid growth. Speaking at the Vatican during an event focused on the ethical impact of AI, Olah described the current phase of AI development as “a scary moment” because of how quickly the technology is advancing.

The discussion took place during the presentation of Pope Leo XIV’s first AI-focused encyclical, where technology leaders and religious representatives discussed the future risks and responsibilities linked to artificial intelligence. According to Olah, AI development should not remain under the control of technology companies alone. He said governments, civil society groups, and religious institutions must also play an active role in shaping AI policies and safeguards.

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Call for more oversight

Olah said leading AI companies often face commercial and geopolitical pressures that may conflict with broader public interests. He noted that even well-intentioned researchers can be influenced by competition and the race to build more powerful AI systems.

He stressed that outside oversight is necessary as AI tools become more influential across industries such as software development, finance, education, and customer service. According to him, society should not rely solely on technology firms to decide how such powerful systems are deployed.

Concerns over jobs and inequality

One of Olah’s biggest concerns was the possibility of large-scale job displacement caused by AI-related automation. He warned that AI tools may eventually perform tasks currently handled by millions of workers worldwide.

“If that happens, supporting those displaced will be a moral imperative,” he said during the Vatican discussion.

Olah also raised concerns about growing inequality in the AI sector. He pointed out that most advanced AI development is concentrated within a few wealthy countries and companies. This could widen global economic gaps if the benefits are not shared more broadly.

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Founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, Anthropic has positioned itself as a company focused on AI safety and responsible deployment. Olah’s comments add to the growing global debate about how governments and industries should manage the opportunities and risks created by rapidly advancing AI technologies.