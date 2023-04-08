AI can apparently crack more than 50% passwords in less than a minute: How to prevent hacking

It might sound bizarre but AI can also crack your password within minutes with the help of different tools. We have exalted AI a lot because not only it has made our life easy but has also given us an alternative for everything but the advancement of technology is not always advantageous for us. For instance what if all your private information including your bank account details is accessible by a second person to? This might be daunting because out there with the help of different AI tools people are being able to crack passwords and can access your information.

According to a study by Home Security Heroes, almost 51% of all common passwords can be cracked easily in less than a minute by AI. Apart from this, 65% of the common passwords were cracked by the AI in less than an hour, whereas 81% of the passwords took less than a month. The company used an AI tool known as PassGAN to run through a list of 15,680,000 passwords before publishing the results.

According to the study, the firm says that “Passwords greater than 18 characters are said to be and considered safe against tools like PassGAN as it would take at least ten months for the tool to figure out an 18-character password that only used numbers. The study also says that it would take 6 quintillion years to crack a password that has special symbols and uppercase and lowercase letters.

How to keep your information safe?

The research suggests that one should keep their password using special symbols and numbers because it will take more time to crack that password as compared with a password that has only numbers in it which might take only minutes to crack.

“A ten-letter password with only lowercase letters would take an hour to hack, while a ten-letter mixed-case password would take four weeks,” the report said.

The firm has also shared a list that ensures your password safety, according to the list shared:

–Use at least 15 characters

— Avoid obvious passwords

— Use both uppercase and lowercase