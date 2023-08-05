After @X, Elon Musk takes control of @Music on former Twitter

Looks like X, formerly known as Twitter, is back doing something without any prior notice. This time, it took away the control of the @music handle. Jeremy Vaught created the handle 16 years ago, and with a simple notice, it no longer belonged to him. Now, the @music handle is affiliated with X Corp.

Jeremy took to his X account and tweeted his displeasure at the move. “Super pissed” is what he expressed while tweeting the screenshot of the notice that intimated him about the account takeover.

16 years ago, I created @music and have been running it ever since. Just now, Twitter / X just ripped it away.

Super pissed pic.twitter.com/ctacWKY9js — Jeremy Vaught (@jeremyvaught) August 3, 2023

The @TwitterMusic account was originally used by Twitter to share fresh music and artists. However, the account was later deleted. As a substitute, someone at the newly renamed X made the decision to transfer all of the followers and content from @TwitterMusic to the @music handle. The new @Music account published a picture of artist Ed Sheeran holding a sign with the letter X after the seizure.

This takeover is the latest move by the rebranded X in its efforts to completely haul the entire Twitter. The platform did the same with the @X account last week, seizing it from Gene X. Hwang of San Francisco, who had originally established the account 16 years ago. Currently, it appears that Twitter has taken control of @music and @sports.

The modification makes it appear as though Musk’s business is developing a brand-new music streaming service for X, which is being rebranded to become a “super app.” Vaught’s personal posts on @music have been diverted to his new handle, @musicfan, in the meantime.

With the @X account, although they acknowledged in the email that “X” now owns it, no one from the company got in touch with Hwang or had a conversation with him about it. He spoke with The Telegraph about his encounter and said, “They just took it basically — kind of what I thought might happen.”

The owner of the X account did receive some X merchandise and a meeting with Twitter’s executives, but was not offered any financial compensation. The use of a username on Twitter is not protected by law; nonetheless, the terms of service of the firm state that accounts will be deleted in cases of trademark infringement. Hwang signed up for a Twitter account in 2007, a year after the microblogging service’s debut.

