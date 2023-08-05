After @X, Elon Musk takes control of @Music on former Twitter

Looks like X, formerly known as Twitter, is back doing something without any prior notice. This time, it took away the control of the @music handle. Jeremy Vaught created the handle 16 years ago, and with a simple notice, it no longer belonged to him. Now, the @music handle is affiliated with X Corp.
Jeremy took to his X account and tweeted his displeasure at the move. “Super pissed” is what he expressed while tweeting the screenshot of the notice that intimated him about the account takeover.
The @TwitterMusic account was originally used by Twitter to share fresh music and artists. However, the account was later deleted. As a substitute, someone at the newly renamed X made the decision to transfer all of the followers and content from @TwitterMusic to the @music handle. The new @Music account published a picture of artist Ed Sheeran holding a sign with the letter X after the seizure.
This takeover is the latest move by the rebranded X in its efforts to completely haul the entire Twitter. The platform did the same with the @X account last week, seizing it from Gene X. Hwang of San Francisco, who had originally established the account 16 years ago. Currently, it appears that Twitter has taken control of @music and @sports.
The modification makes it appear as though Musk’s business is developing a brand-new music streaming service for X, which is being rebranded to become a “super app.” Vaught’s personal posts on @music have been diverted to his new handle, @musicfan, in the meantime.
With the @X account, although they acknowledged in the email that “X” now owns it, no one from the company got in touch with Hwang or had a conversation with him about it. He spoke with The Telegraph about his encounter and said, “They just took it basically — kind of what I thought might happen.”
The owner of the X account did receive some X merchandise and a meeting with Twitter’s executives, but was not offered any financial compensation. The use of a username on Twitter is not protected by law; nonetheless, the terms of service of the firm state that accounts will be deleted in cases of trademark infringement. Hwang signed up for a Twitter account in 2007, a year after the microblogging service’s debut.
