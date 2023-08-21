After turning into X, Twitter now wants to turn into LinkedIn: Details

X formerly called as Twitter- the social media platform acquired by Elon Musk in October 2022, is reportedly getting a new job search feature. The feature is expected to arrive soon and will allow users to search for jobs, apply for jobs, and connect with employers.

The job search feature can be seen as part of Musk’s plans to turn X into an everything app. The launch of job search feature will also be a direct threat to LinkedIn, the largest professional network on web that enjoys supremacy in the job searching app market. LinkedIn has had a job search feature for many years. However, X’s job search feature is expected to be more unified with the platform, making it a seamless experience for users to search and apply for jobs.

X News Daily, the Twitter handle that tracks all Twitter-related news, tweeted about the job search feature with the following message:

“NEWS: Job Search and Matchmaking coming soon to @XHiring”

Twitter has created an account @XHiring but there are no tweets posted from the account yet. App researcher Nima Owji had also posted a screenshot giving details of the feature few months back. He said “#Twitter will let verified organisations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!”

“Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes.”

According to the screenshot, Twitter describes XHiring as a free feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions.”

The job search feature was hinted by Elon Musk also in May. Reportedly, any verified organisation on Twitter will be able to add up to 5 job positions to their profiles.

