After Perplexity launched its Computer mode for PCs, it was only a matter of time before someone else joined the hype train. Manus AI, the startup backed by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, has introduced a new desktop application that brings AI agents directly to users’ laptops and PCs. The Manus AI desktop app aims to make artificial intelligence more practical for everyday use by going beyond simple chat-based tools — it wants to let AI agents utilise your computer resources in the background for research and other purposes, while you are busy doing something else.

The Manus desktop application is designed to be simple and easy to use. Similar to most AI-infused web browsers like Perplexity’s Comet and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas, the Manus My Computer app works out of the box, making it accessible to a wider range of users. It allows individuals and businesses to integrate AI into their daily workflows without needing advanced coding skills.

The move also places Manus in competition with platforms like OpenClaw, which offers similar capabilities but is more focused on developers and open-source flexibility. Manus is targeting ease of use and everyday productivity.

What can Manus Desktop do?

The Manus My Computer desktop application is built around AI agents that can perform real tasks, not just answer questions. These agents act like digital assistants capable of handling multi-step work with minimal user input.

For example, users can assign tasks such as researching a topic, organising files, analysing data, or creating documents. The AI agent can then carry out these steps automatically, saving time and effort. This makes it especially useful for repetitive or time-consuming tasks.

Another key feature is its ability to manage workflows. Instead of switching between multiple apps, users can rely on the AI agent to complete tasks across different processes. This helps improve productivity and reduces manual work.

Overall, the launch of the Manus My Computer desktop application highlights a growing trend in AI moving from simple chat-based tools to powerful on-device systems. As competition in the AI agent space increases, tools like Manus are expected to play a major role in shaping the future of personal and workplace productivity.

Why does Manus My Computer desktop app matter?

By bringing focused AI agents to desktops and laptops, Meta and Manus are making this technology more practical and widely available. As competition from platforms like OpenClaw intensifies, the future of AI may revolve around intelligent agents that can work on devices instead of the cloud.

The launch also ties into Meta’s broader AI ambitions. Meta acquired Manus in late 2025 to strengthen its push into autonomous AI systems, with plans to integrate the technology across its ecosystem, including the Meta AI assistant.

Manus shares a similar vision with Perplexity AI, which is working on turning AI into a more active system through its ‘Computer’ concept. Similar to Manus My Computer, Perplexity Computer is a background “digital coworker” that you point at a goal—like continuous research, monitoring, or report generation. The AI agent then plans, executes, and maintains multi‑step workflows across web, apps, and files over long periods, using multiple AI models, tools, a real browser, and a persistent sandboxed memory. The idea is to let it work continuously so that it can keep context and quietly do ongoing work while you focus on other tasks.