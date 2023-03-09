After Oppo and OnePlus, Realme throws its hat in the foldable ring; Realme Fold, Flip teased

Realme is –also— seemingly making a folding phone. The conformation is coming straight from the horse’s mouth. Madhav Sheth, Realme VP and President of Realme International has taken to Twitter to ask fans whether they want Realme to launch Realme Fold or Realme Flip next. It’s not a poll so let’s just say it could swing either way, or maybe both— we’ll see.

It is not surprising that Realme, too, wants to make a foldable now. Oppo has been making them for a while now. The Oppo Find N2 Flip –its latest— is even headed to India in the coming days. OnePlus, also, has confirmed its plans to get into the category this year teasing the same on multiple occasions, first during its Cloud 11 OnePlus 11 launch event and then at MWC 2023. It was only about time Realme – which is their sister brand— jumped onto the bandwagon, though with it in the running, expectations would be high for a relatively affordable foldable.

We only have confirmation –somewhat— at the time of writing and no further details have been shared, about the Realme Fold or Realme Flip so we’ll have to wait and watch out on that one. In the meanwhile, Realme is gearing to launch a new budget phone called the Realme C55 in India. The phone, which has already been launched in Indonesia, has an iPhone 14 Pro-inspired mini capsule feature that gives you a quick look at the phone’s battery and charging status at the top through software chops.